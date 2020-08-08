Clearwater, Judith (Cunningham)Judith (Cunningham) Clearwater 80, lifelong resident of East Haven passed away on August 5, 2020 peacefully at home with her loving husband and daughter by her side after a courageous 14 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Her family expresses their deepest gratitude to her oncologist, Jeremy Kortmansky, M.D. and her surgeon Ronald Salem, M.D. She was born September 17, 1939 in New Haven to James and Lilyan (Schetzel) Cunningham. Judith is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Ray Clearwater and their two children, Tricia O'Reilly (Marc) of New Haven and Ray Clearwater Jr. (Rita) of San Diego along with five grandchildren, Brendan O'Reilly, Ian O'Reilly, Makai Clearwater, Siena Clearwater and Maya Clearwater. She is also survived by her brother, James Cunningham (Barbara) of East Haven and many cousins, grand nieces/nephews and lifetime friends. Judith was preceded in death by her parents James and Lilyan Cunningham and two nephews, Mark and James Cunningham.Judith was best known for her smile and kindness to all who knew her and everyone she met felt comfortable to be in her presence. She retired from New Haven Savings Bank, Main Street, East Haven branch in 2000. Judith loved traveling with her husband to visit their son and grandchildren in California. She also enjoyed watching and could be seen supporting their grandson's sporting events in CT and New England. Her favorite winters were spent with her husband and friends in Englewood, FL.Family will receive friends wearing masks on Thursday August 13, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. All are invited to meet and attend a Funeral Service in celebration of Judith's life on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. (maintaining social distance and masks) at Christ and the Epiphany Episcopal Church, 39 Park Place, East Haven, CT. Burial will be private. Donations may be made to Christ and the Epiphany Church, 39 Park Place, East Haven, CT 06512 in memory of Judith Clearwater.203-467-2789