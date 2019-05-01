Cooley Watt, Judith

Judith Cooley Watt, 77, of Manchester, died peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, with friends and family by her side. Born in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late Carter L. Cooley, and Lois Thummer Rigge Cooley, she lived in the LaGrange, IL area for most of her youth. When Judith was a teen, the family moved to Madison, CT and she graduated from Daniel Hand High School. She was a graduate of UCONN Nursing school and worked as a Registered Nurse for most of her adult life. Growing up she was a member of The First Congregational Church in Madison and participated in various youth groups in addition to attending Summer Christian Camps, including Norman Barr Family Christian Camp at Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. She was a talented pianist, synchronized swimmer, and was a member of several ski and tennis clubs and an avid golfer in her early adulthood years. A Manchester resident for over 50 years, she was a longtime, active member of the Full Gospel Interdenominational Church. Her joy and passion included volunteering many selfless hours for FGIC and being with her church family; particularly Missions, Sewing for Missions, or wherever her help was needed. Most recently, Judy was appointed President of The Resident Council at Crestfield nursing home in Manchester where she lived, providing contributions and suggestions toward making improvements, and representation for other residents. While living in the nursing home, Judith remained engaged and active, making many new friends, continuing to attend and volunteer at her church, and participating in many of the daily recreation room activities. She looked forward to sharing special visits, outings, letters, and phone calls with friends and family, and she cherished each person and experience and remaining in contact. She was an avid Women's UCONN basketball fan, and enjoyed many activities, sports and games, and most of all, she loved sharing her passions, joys and talents with others. She leaves a son, Christopher Watt and his wife Laurie Watt of Needham, MA, a daughter, Alison Watt Jackson and her husband Dennis Jackson of Shell Beach, CA; two brothers, Carter Cooley Jr. and wife Sandra Cooley of Brimfield, MA, David Cooley and wife Sharon Cooley of McMinnville, Oregon; two grandchildren; two nieces; two nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews whom she all loved dearly. A Memorial service open to Judith's friends and family will be held Monday, April 22, 11 a.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Street, South Windsor, CT.

Memorial Contributions may be made to a .