Judith Czekala Obituary
Czekala, Judith
Judith French Czekala of Cheshire died peacefully April 3, 2019 in Cheshire Regional Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Nestor Czekala and Thomas Gooley. Judy was born in New Haven July 16, 1935 a daughter of the late Wesley Erlis French and Eugenia Rudnicki French. Judy loved her pets, being outdoors, shopping and playing bingo. She is the mother of Weslie Ann (Janet Bosco) Czekala, Keith (Catherine) Gooley and the late Thomas Gooley. She was predeceased by her brother Ronnie French and her grandson Keith Gooley.
Graveside services for Judy will be held at a time to be announced. There will be no visiting hours. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of arrangements. Sign Judy's guestbook online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2019
