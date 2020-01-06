|
McGrath, Judith Dayton
(1936-2019)
Judith Winchell Dayton McGrath died peacefully on December 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born in Newton, Massachusetts, on November 10, 1936, the daughter of Ward Winchell Dayton and Elizabeth Larcom Dayton. Her family moved to LaCrosse, Wisconsin, then to Winnetka, Illinois, where she spent her childhood years, attending North Shore Country Day School. She went to Smith College, where she studied economics and education, and was an All-Smith basketball player.
While visiting her sister in Madison, Connecticut, Judy met the love of her life, Brian McGrath. They married on June 22, 1957, in Winnetka, Illinois. After a few years of life in the military, they settled in Guilford, Connecticut. Judy was a devoted and caring mother and wife, the matriarch of her large family. She believed in tradition, and would gather the extended family for holidays and reunions. Throughout her life, she gave much of her time and energy to the community. She volunteered as a Teacher's Aide, CCD teacher, cared for Alzheimer patients, mentored New Haven urban youth, delivered Meals on Wheels, sang in the St. George church choir, and served as a member of the Leete's Island Garden Club. Judy had a big heart and a zest for life. She was an avid sports fan, tennis player, kayaker, and gardener. She was a lifelong card player, and had recently attained Bridge Life Master.
In 1983, Brian and Judy bought a summer cottage on the water. Enamored by the beauty of Long Island Sound, they decided to build a permanent home on the property, and Judy took part in the architectural design. In her mid-70s, an intrepid Judy, along with a few dear friends, took a memorable trip to Africa, canoeing and camping along the Zambezi River to Victoria Falls. More recently, Judy and Brian travelled south during the winter, to spend time in the Caribbean, and at their condo in Jupiter, Florida. She greatly appreciated her friends and neighbors, her family, and the beautiful view from her serene home on the Shoreline.
Judy leaves behind her beloved husband of 62 years, Dr. Brian McGrath; her seven children: Martha Seiver of New York City; Matthew McGrath of Beaver Dams, New York; Allison Thomas of Northborough, Massachusetts; Sharon Thompson of Portsmouth, Rhode Island; Stephen McGrath of Anaheim, California; Thomas McGrath of Guilford, Connecticut; and Carol McGrath of Guilford, Connecticut; in addition to six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and her sister, Nancy Sidhu. A memorial celebration of Judy's life will be held in the Spring. Contributions in memory of Judy may be made to SARAH Foundation, 246 Goose Lane, Suite 104, Guilford, CT 06437. To share a memory, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit the online guestbook at www.legacy.com.
Published in Shoreline Times on Jan. 10, 2020