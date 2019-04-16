Resources More Obituaries for Judith Evenson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judith Evenson

Judith Joan Evenson (Ungrodt), born on December 19, 1939 in Medford, WI, lived a life that surpassed every one of her expectations. She often said, and with typical elegance, "What a fortunate life I have had." And, anyone who knew Judy was indeed fortunate to experience her kindness and joy for life.

From humble beginnings, she went on to earn a PhD in Music Theory from the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester, always hoping to perhaps get to Europe one day. She and her husband, Bob Evenson, (Agricultural Economics Professor at Yale) were married in 1967 and had a lovely honeymoon in Europe. They settled in New Haven, CT and Judy lived a wonderful, big life of adventure and much travel.

Judy loved teaching music theory to college students and using the nurturing Suzuki piano method to teach her young students. She was an intelligent, caring and generous woman who enjoyed sports and wine – best served together. Judy gladly hosted many people from around the world for various Yale and other events, often with about eight minutes notice. She was a beautiful and devoted choir singer with the extraordinary Bethesda Lutheran Church choir for many years.

Judy and Bob had two children, Joseph Evenson and Sarah Ward (husband Nathan Ward). She was proud of her husband and children, with whom she lovingly included Bob's daughters, Nancy Bogue (husband Derek Brigham) and Patsy Opsal (husband Rod Opsal). Her eight grandchildren and one new great-grandchild will miss her tender laugh. She always enjoyed chatting with her younger brother, Jim Ungrodt, along with many dear friends and family. Somehow, she never forgot anyone's name. Judy was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

She enjoyed the last years of her life at the exceptional Whitney Center in Hamden, with wonderful staff and friends she called "good people". We would like to thank the Whitney Center staff and Seasons Hospice for guiding us so gently through the past years.

Judy knew, with utter certainty, that there is a God, and that one day she would meet Him. Dearest Judy, may your meeting exceed every expectation.

Please consider donations to any Alzheimer's Research Foundation or to the Bethesda Lutheran Church's Music Series program. Services will be held at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 305 St. Ronan St., New Haven on Saturday, April 27 at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment at Grove Street Cemetery (there will be a visitation from 9:45-10:30 at the church). Arrangements are with the Hawley Lincoln Memorial, 424 Elm St., New Haven. Cards may be sent to Sarah Ward in care of the funeral home. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2019