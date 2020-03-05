|
|
Krish, Judith
Judith Ann Krish, of Huntington, loving wife of the late Robert Krish, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020. Judy was born on September 18, 1935 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Elmer and Julia Krasenics. Judy was a student at Milford High School, class of 1953.
Judy leaves behind her daughter, Kimberly Maturo of Apex, NC; son, Todd Krish of Richmond, CA; siblings, Louise Hubbell of Shelton, CT, Dale (Betty Lou) Krasenics of New Bern, NC, Ruth Krasenics of Milford, CT, June (Michael) O'Connell of Milford, CT, and Ed (Debbie) Krasenics of Orange, CT; nieces and nephews, Donna Hubbell, Joyce Rogg, Janet Troia, William Hubbell Jr., Dale Krasenics Jr, Sharon Palm, Julie Lubas, Amy Padro, Jimmy Krasenics, Tammy O'Connell, Lauren Krasenics and Courtney Krasenics.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020