Lastrina, Judith
Judith Claire Lastrina, 71, of Wallingford and most recently of Meriden, wife of the late Andrew Lastrina Jr., passed away peacefully Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was born in New Haven on March 21, 1949, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Newton) McCartin and raised in the Fair Haven area until the family moved to Wallingford in the early 1960s. She graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 1968 and married Andrew that same year. As a mother, she loved to organize outings bringing her children and their friends to local state parks, beaches and amusement parks. She put on many backyard barbeques, pool parties and "campouts" for her children. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed trips to Disney World. She briefly relocated to Florida before moving back to Connecticut to be closer to her grandsons, who she adored. She worked in many different roles over the years, from retail sales to insurance claims to data processing, but mainly served as caretaker to her parents, husband, sister and brother-in-law while they were ill. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Fusco and her husband, Michael, of Durham; her grandchildren, Tyler and Ryan Fusco; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Joseph A. Lastrina and her siblings, Jean Moseley and Walter McCartin.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to Connecticut Hospice, Meriden Humane Society or a charity of choice
