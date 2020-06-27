Judith Leissner

Leissner, Judith
OLD SAYBROOK - Judith "Judy" Leissner, 79, passed away on June 18, 2020. She was born in New Haven, CT to Aldo and Ethel (McLeod) Broggi on May 16, 1941. Judy is survived by her husband, Charles "Nick" Leissner, Jr. of Westbrook, CT, and her children: Cindy Spencer (Timothy); Donald Meyer; Virginia "Ginny" Leissner; and Katherine Leissner and her partner Arthur Ford. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Alicia Cheverie (Ryan); Sean Spencer (Tina); Hannah Bernard (David); Dalton Green; Riana Green; and several beloved great-grandchildren. Judy will also be missed by her sister, Lorraine Curry (James), along with many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Allen Broggi. Judy was an employee of RR Donnelley & Sons in Old Saybrook, retiring after a long and fulfilling career. She was a member of the Donnelley Club in which she enjoyed organizing and participating in various excursions, holiday parties and picnics with coworkers and their families. Judy was passionate about her treasured feline friends and some of her favorite charities were those dedicated to animal welfare. Services will be private. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit: www.ConnecticutCremations.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 27, 2020.