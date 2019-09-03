Home

Judith Mathews


1947 - 2019
Mathews, Judith
Judith L Mathews passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Concord, NH. She was 72 years old. Judy was born on January 27, 1947 in New Haven, CT. Daughter of Peter A. Leonardi and Virginia Gilson Leonardi. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Chris Mathews, of Concord, NH, son Chris Mathews, of Portsmouth, NH, daughter Alexis M. Mathews, of Chicago, IL, brother Peter G. Leonardi, of East Haven, CT, nephew Peter M. Leonardi, of Guilford, CT, niece Linda L. Yeske, of New Haven, CT, mother-in-law Hope M Rich, of Vero Beach, FL and many beloved cousins and extended family. Judy was an avid runner and swimmer, enjoyed gardening, the beach and spending time with her family and friends. Judy's family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses and staff at Concord Hospice House. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service, on Friday, September 6th, 3 p.m., at St Paul's Church, 21 Centre St., Concord, NH 03301, followed by a Celebration of Life at 4:30 p.m., at the Kimball Jenkins Estate, 266 N. Main St., Concord, NH, 03301. To honor Judy's spirit it is requested to wear bright and colorful attire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in the name of Judy Mathews, to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurses Association, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 4, 2019
