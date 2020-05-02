Nizen, Judith
Judith (Siena) Nizen, age 80, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Friday May 1, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was born on July 9, 1939, in New Haven, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Annunziata "Nancy" (Candido) Siena Sr. Beloved wife of the late Peter Nizen Jr. for over 47 years. Loving mother of Peter Nizen III of Hamden, Carol Alexander of Hamden, and Amy and Brendan Blakeslee of Wallingford. Cherished grandmother of Peter and Melissa Nizen IV of Wallingford, Tyler Nizen of St. Louis, Bryan Alexander of Hamden, and Michelle Rhodes of Hamden. Also survived by two great grandchildren; her brother Nicholas Siena Jr. of Wallingford; and longtime friends Maureen Battaini of Orange, and Donna Cifaldi of Hamden. Judy and Pete Jr. owned Nizen Motor Parts in New Haven for many years. When her son was young she served as a den mother to many young boy scouts. Very active in Hamden politics, she was past President of Republican Town Committee, served as a member of Hamden Legislative Council and the Board of Education. Judy was an avid gardener, an excellent cook, a voracious reader and loved her expert level crossword puzzles.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Christ The Bread of Life Parish (Blessed Sacrament Church) in Hamden. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2020.