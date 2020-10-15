1/
Judith Ouellette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OUELLETTE, JUDITH
Judy Hodder Ouellette, wife of Robert Ouellette, died Aug. 30, 2020, in Bradenton FL. Born Sept. 13, 1938, to Florence Miller and Charles Miller, she graduated from Hamden High School in 1956. She was the mother of Keith (Darlene) Hodder, Mark (Stacy) Hodder and Kathy (Greg) Perez. Grandmother of Derek (Cristina), Kelly, Lena Marie, Dylan, Jessica and Nicholas Hodder and Samantha Richards. Great-grandmother of Kamari, Richard, Rylie, Cameron, Madison and McKenna. Sister of Arlene Miller of Hamden. She was the Stepmother of Darin, Scott (Tiffany) and Cal Ouellette. Step-grandmother of nine and Step-greatgrandmother of nine. She was predeceased by stepdaughter Krista Ouellette. Judy lived in Bristol for many years before retiring from Brandfon Honda and moving to Palmetto FL. She was a Past President of the Bristol Elks Emblem Club. A private memorial service was held recently. She will be greatly missed. Memorial donations in Judy's name can be made to Donate.FightingBlindness.Org./WebDonations

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved