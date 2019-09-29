|
|
Fontaine, Judith R.
Judith R. Fontaine, age 72 of North Branford passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at CT Hospice on Friday, September 27, 2019. Beloved wife of John (Jack) Fontaine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 2, at St. Augustine Church, 35 Caputo Rd., North Branford at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford CT 06405. To leave an tribute or condolence or to read the full obituary, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 30, 2019