New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keenan Funeral Home
330 Notch Hill Road
North Branford, CT 06471
(203) 481-3217
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
35 Caputo Rd
North Branford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Fontaine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith R. Fontaine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith R. Fontaine Obituary
Fontaine, Judith R.
Judith R. Fontaine, age 72 of North Branford passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at CT Hospice on Friday, September 27, 2019. Beloved wife of John (Jack) Fontaine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 2, at St. Augustine Church, 35 Caputo Rd., North Branford at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford CT 06405. To leave an tribute or condolence or to read the full obituary, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keenan Funeral Home
Download Now