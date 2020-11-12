Ranz, Judith
Judith Anne Schrader Ranz, age 66, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born July 28, 1954 to Walter and Lucia Schrader. She was a Hamden High School graduate. She married the love of her life, Johann Ranz in 1971. She devoted her life to her family. She is survived by her children, Carey Ranz and Johann (Chelsea) Ranz, Jr.; her siblings Donna Apuzzo, Lucille (Welles) Bauman and Walter (Deborah) Schrader; her grandchildren, Daryah (Sartini) Troutman, Sean Ranz, Richard Sartini III, Alexander Sartini, Anastasia Ranz, Aurora Ranz and great-grandson, Jaylin Troutman. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, daughter, Danielle Ranz Sartini and great-grandson, Kody Sartini.
Family, friends and all those whose lives were touched by Judi are invited to Hamden Memorial Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020. A private burial for family will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at All Saints cemetery, where she will lay to rest with her husband, daughter and great grandson. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
.