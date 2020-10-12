1/
Judith Schwartz
Schwartz, Judith
We are sad to announce the death of Judith Adoff Schwartz, beloved wife, friend, devoted mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Judith was one of a kind. She had strong opinions about just how things should be done, what clothes should be worn when and what made up a healthy diet. Yet, at the same time she was so accepting of everyone. She lived her life with grace and went out of her way to be generous and kind to all. Judith received a BA in economics from Douglas College, did additional training to teach young children, trained as a clothing buyer at B. Altman and Co. and received a certificate in interior design. She was a Girl Scout Troop leader and devoted docent at Peabody Museum of Natural History. She also volunteered extensively for the town of Woodbridge and the school district. She served on the Senior Services Committee and eventually was a member of the Woodbridge Board of Selectmen. When she moved to Whitney Center in 2011, she was active in many community activities-most importantly the Art Committee, Lecture Series and the Women's Group. She especially enjoyed drinking a cappuccino and reading in the library. Judith also took great pride in the accomplishments of her husband, A. Herbert Schwartz MD, may his memory be a blessing, and four daughters, Deena, Kara, Marna and Thea, her son-in-law's, seven grandchildren and two great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sol and Ida Adoff, her much loved sister-in-law Helen and sister, Vivien, and her dearest Herb. She will be greatly missed.
A graveside service was held October 12 at the Northwest Cemetery in Woodbridge Connecticut. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven was in charge of arrangements. To sign a memorial book, please visit:
www.wellerfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Weller Funeral Home
424 Elm St.
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-6912
