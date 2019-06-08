New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Velazquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Velazquez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith Velazquez Obituary
Velazquez, Judith
Judith Carrano Velazquez, 63, passed away peacefully June 3, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the wife of Luis Velazquez. Judith was born in New Haven July 26,1955 the daughter of Lucy Marchetto Carrano and the late Anthony A. Carrano. Judy handled internet orders for Lowe's of Milford for many years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren going to movies, wrestling, and eating out. Besides her husband and mother she is survived by her daughter Jenna (Michael) Martin, her grandchildren, Kaiyon and Iziaya Martin, and a great niece Josephine Carrano. She was predeceased by her brother Gary Carrano.
Friends and family may call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven on
Monday from 9-10 AM followed by a graveside service in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven, at 11:00. Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Celentano Funeral Home
Download Now