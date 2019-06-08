Velazquez, Judith

Judith Carrano Velazquez, 63, passed away peacefully June 3, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the wife of Luis Velazquez. Judith was born in New Haven July 26,1955 the daughter of Lucy Marchetto Carrano and the late Anthony A. Carrano. Judy handled internet orders for Lowe's of Milford for many years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren going to movies, wrestling, and eating out. Besides her husband and mother she is survived by her daughter Jenna (Michael) Martin, her grandchildren, Kaiyon and Iziaya Martin, and a great niece Josephine Carrano. She was predeceased by her brother Gary Carrano.

Friends and family may call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven on

Monday from 9-10 AM followed by a graveside service in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven, at 11:00. Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019