Page, Judson W.Judson W. Page, age 74, of East Haven passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side. He was the husband of 52 years to Pamela A. Page. Judson was born on August 6, 1946 in New Haven. He was the son of the late Merwin J. Page and Geraldine W. Page. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer L. Frederick (Carl) and his son Eric C. Page (Kelle) both of Wallingford. He has two brothers, Jeffrey Page of Missouri and Kenneth Page of New Hampshire. Judson was a graduate of Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford and attended UConn School of Agriculture. He worked on his family farm for eighteen years before working on other local farms, and then as the Assistant Manager for Young's Apple Orchard. After farming, Judson worked for Quality Associates in the construction department before joining the Regional Water Authority within the construction department and stockroom for twenty four years up until retirement. Judson was an avid ice hockey player where he played in several senior hockey tournaments throughout New England. He was an active woodcutter up until his passing, an activity that he thoroughly enjoyed and excelled in daily. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450 (203) 238-3650.