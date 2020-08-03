My husband, Kevin, and I met Julia at Adam and Kevin's Grandmother's 90th birthday celebration. She brought so much life and light to the room. She was so happy and kind with the best smile and laugh. You couldn't help but be happy in her presence. We were going around telling a special memory about Audrey (Adam's Grandmother). Julia hadn't met Audrey until that day but gave the most beautiful speech about how happy she was to meet her and to be a part of the celebration. After that, Adam said "How can you not love Julia?" It was so sweet and he is right. Julia is not a person you would ever forget meeting. Rest well beautiful lady.

Caetlyn Curran

