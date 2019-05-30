New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Long


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julia Long Obituary
Long, Julia
Julia Frances Hill Long passed in peace on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the age of 94. Julia was born on February 5, 1925 to the late Mary Emma Frink Hill and John Henry Hill in Winnabow, NC. She attended Barber Scotia College in Concord, NC where she earned an Associate's Degree in Education in 1945. She transferred to Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, NC where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Social Work in 1947. She became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in the Spring of 1946. Julia sought to fulfill her love for helping those in need by becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse. Her career in nursing spanned over 34 years of service to Yale New Haven Hospital. Left to cherish her memory are her sons Mark (Marcia) Long of Bothell, Washington; Robert Michael Long of Hamden, CT; her niece and faithful caregiver Eva B. Smith of Hamden, CT; and a host of family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church: 255 Goffe St., New Haven. A celebration of her life will take place at the church on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with a calling hour from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Prosperity Foundation in memory of Julia H. Long: www.tpfct.org. Funeral services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort to the Long family, visit
ww.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now