Long, Julia

Julia Frances Hill Long passed in peace on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the age of 94. Julia was born on February 5, 1925 to the late Mary Emma Frink Hill and John Henry Hill in Winnabow, NC. She attended Barber Scotia College in Concord, NC where she earned an Associate's Degree in Education in 1945. She transferred to Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, NC where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Social Work in 1947. She became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in the Spring of 1946. Julia sought to fulfill her love for helping those in need by becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse. Her career in nursing spanned over 34 years of service to Yale New Haven Hospital. Left to cherish her memory are her sons Mark (Marcia) Long of Bothell, Washington; Robert Michael Long of Hamden, CT; her niece and faithful caregiver Eva B. Smith of Hamden, CT; and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church: 255 Goffe St., New Haven. A celebration of her life will take place at the church on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with a calling hour from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Prosperity Foundation in memory of Julia H. Long: www.tpfct.org. Funeral services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort to the Long family, visit

ww.hkhfuneralservices.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 31, 2019