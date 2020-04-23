|
|
SUTHERLAND, JULIA MARY
Julia Mary Sutherland, 73, of Wilmington, NC left this life for her new one on April 19, 2020 at Peak Resources Long Term Care. Mrs. Sutherland was born in 1946 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Arnold Handy and Mae Handy.
Julia moved to Wilmington in 1995 from Guilford, CT. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sutherland was preceded in death by her husband Wendell Sutherland. Julia is survived by her seven children, Lewis Sutherland (Gloria), Wayne Sutherland (Cory), Karen Faircloth (Kevin), Wendell Sutherland, Cherie Achanta (Mark), Westley Sutherland, and Crystal Mitchell (Tony), two brothers, Harry Handy (Marilyn), and James Handy (Diane), two sisters, Patricia Wetteman, and Linda Appell, twenty grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 13 nieces and nephews.The family of Mrs. Sutherland would like to extend a special thank you to Nurse Mary Jankowski Bell who was wonderful to their mother and took great care of her. A special thank you to Peak Resources Long Term Care and to Ms. Peggy who was like a sister and roommate to Mrs. Sutherland who she loved dearly.
There will be a service at a later date in New London, CT. Donations can be made to Cherie Achanta via Venmo. Sympathy cards should be sent directly to Karen Faircloth.
Online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 24, 2020