Julia Leigh Nicoletti, of Happy Valley, Oregon, formerly of Madison, CT passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of James A. Nicoletti (Claudine L. Mauri) of Madison and Nicole Secondino (David) of Guilford. Besides her parents, Julia is survived by her sister Daniella Fox of Guilford, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, from both sides of the family. Julia was born in New Haven, CT on June 14, 1994. She attended Madison Country Day School from K-8th Grade, moving on to graduate from Daniel Hand High School in Madison, CT. After High School, she attended University of Vermont for Freshman Year. Changing her focus to pursue her passion in the Arts, she attended Parsons School of Design, followed by Santa Monica College, and finally RIT in Rochester, NY. Julia moved to the West Coast to focus on her Art and Photography and began a career in the Modeling Industry.
Julia was loved by all that knew her. She will always be remembered for her free spirit, outgoing personality, unique creativity, and her love for family and friends. Although Julia's time here with us was short, she touched many people's lives and helped us all become better people. Services were held on November 11th at St. Mary Church in the Parish of St. John Bosco of Branford, CT. For online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 17, 2019