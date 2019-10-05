|
Julia Airone Papuga, 94,passed away peacefully at her home on October 4, 2019. Known to all as "JuJu",she was a tiny wonder, a well of good cheer. Julia loved bingo, bocce, bowling and baseball, all cats, and her family, as much as she loved life, and made a friend of absolutely everyone she met. She wanted to live to age 100. We are so sorry she didn't make it because she lived a life of kindness and accepted everyone just as they were. She moved on from this life as we all hope to, gracefully and uncomplaining, leaving lots of people to miss her loving spirit. Among those who will miss her greatly are her niece and god-daughter Maryann Amore of Branford, with whom she lived for the last years of her life, her niece Lois Kinney and her children: Frank and Mary Kinney and Theresa Kinney Torres; and other nieces and nephews including Angela and Gregg Jerolman, Anita Airone, Frank, John and Michael Giammattei, Deborah Papuga, and Bill, Joe, Michael and Nancy Bomster. Those of her family who left the world before her were her parents Francesco and Bridget Maresca Airone, loving and devoted husband Francis Papuga, her sisters Minnie Cozzolino, Louise Amore, Nancy Pompane, and Bridget Giammattei, and her brothers Frank and John Airone. Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff of No Place Like Home Care and The Mary Wade Adult Day Center for all the kindness and competence they brought to her care, and to the hundreds of friends she made there and also at her second home, The Atwater Senior Center. Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME 592 Chapel St. Tuesday from 4 p,m. to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michael's Church at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Lawrence Cemetery.Offer condolences at marescafuneral home.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2019