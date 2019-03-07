Rommel, Julia "Judy" (Federico)

Julia "Judy" (Federico) Rommel 93 of Branford passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019. Julia was born in Guilford, CT, the daughter of John Federico and Jennie (Esposito) DeMaio (James). Julia is predeceased by her parents, spouse, Arnfried "Peter" Rommel, step-father James DeMaio, brothers, Philip Federico, Vincent Federico, sister, Genevieve (DeMaio) Griffin, and sister in law, Louise Federico.

Julia is survived by her three loving children Joanne Billett (Mark) of FL, Donna Borrelli of East Haven and Ted Pulit (Lydia) of UK. She also leaves six grandchildren, Alisha Porto, Melissa Porto, Edward Borrelli III, Lisa Borrelli, Ted Pulit, Alexandra Pulit; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Devin. Also survived by sister-in-law, Nancy Federico.

Julia loved to laugh, dance, listen to music and enjoyed every minute she spent with her children, family and friends. She is an accomplished artist who continued to paint well in to her late 80's.

Family will receive visitors on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven with burial to follow at St. George Cemetery in Guilford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter".

