Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
More Obituaries for Julian Romano
Julian Daniel Romano Obituary
Romano, Julian Daniel
Julian Daniel Romano, infant son of Daniel and Dana Proto Romano of West Haven, passed away on August 4, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Brother of Angelo and Matteo Romano. Grandson of Rosemarie Romano of West Haven, Sally Proto of East Haven and Anthony Proto of Branford. Julian is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven FRIDAY morning at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. Sign Julian's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
