Bassett, Julie "Judi"

Julie "Judi" Dombrowski Bassett, 75, of East Haven, formerly of Foote Hill Road, Northford, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her family and dear friends by her side. Judi was born in New Haven on May 11, 1944 and was the daughter of the late Michael and Edith Borys Dombrowski. She had worked as a waitress/hostess/manager for many area restaurants. Judi loved flowers, enjoying her beautiful garden when living in Northford; she also enjoyed arts and crafts in her younger days and playing bingo. Mother of Michael Tenedine (Carri-Ann D'Agostino) and the late Michele Stoto. Grandmother of Michael and Marissa Stoto. Sister of Karl Dombrowski (Brenda). Also survived by her loving and caring friends Irene Mason, Marilyn Mesner, Ann Hendricks, Madeline Beedle and Hilda Ward.

The visiting hour will be Thursday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 26, 2019