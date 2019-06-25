New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Bassett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie "Judi" Bassett


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julie "Judi" Bassett Obituary
Bassett, Julie "Judi"
Julie "Judi" Dombrowski Bassett, 75, of East Haven, formerly of Foote Hill Road, Northford, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her family and dear friends by her side. Judi was born in New Haven on May 11, 1944 and was the daughter of the late Michael and Edith Borys Dombrowski. She had worked as a waitress/hostess/manager for many area restaurants. Judi loved flowers, enjoying her beautiful garden when living in Northford; she also enjoyed arts and crafts in her younger days and playing bingo. Mother of Michael Tenedine (Carri-Ann D'Agostino) and the late Michele Stoto. Grandmother of Michael and Marissa Stoto. Sister of Karl Dombrowski (Brenda). Also survived by her loving and caring friends Irene Mason, Marilyn Mesner, Ann Hendricks, Madeline Beedle and Hilda Ward.
The visiting hour will be Thursday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now