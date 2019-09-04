|
Clauss, Julie Manfredi
Julie Manfredi Clauss, 87, of East Haven entered into eternal rest September 4, 2019 in CT Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Julie was born in New Haven December 22, 1931 a daughter of the late Frank and Anna Siclari Manfredi. Wife of the late Richard A. Clauss, Sr. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughters, Pamela (Edward) DeMarseilles of Oxford and Karen (Michael) Perry of East Haven her son, Richard A. Clauss, Jr. of East Haven, her beloved grandchildren, Jenna Addison, Michael DeMarseilles, Dylan and Michael Perry, Jr., Christian and Kayla Clauss and a great-granddaughter Elizabeth Addison. She is also survived by her sisters. Barbara Brandi of Hamden, Patricia Caprolione of Branford and was predeceased by a brother, Ettore "Chickie" Manfredi. Julie graduated from Grace New Haven Hospital and worked as an X-Ray Technician and most recently with the CT Orthopedic Group. She was a member of the Summit Gardens Women's Club and Our Lady of Pompeii's Ladies Guild where she was a faithful parishioner for many years. Some of her favorite things were spending time with her grandchildren and going to the casino. Julie was a fabulous cook and loved having big family dinners with her family. She also was an avid NY Yankee fan. The family would like to sincerely thank Debbie and Trish for the compassion and care showed to our Mom.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven Friday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY MORNING from 8:30-10:30. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com. Sign Julie's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 5, 2019