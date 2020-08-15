1/1
Julie Mattie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mattie, Julie
Julie Mattei, age 98, of West Haven passed away on August 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Mattei. Julie was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Antonio and Theresa Catalope Rubino. She is survived by her daughters, Marylou (William Sr.) Boguniecki and Gail Celentano all of West Haven, her grandchildren, William (Maria) Boguniecki Jr., Eric (Elizabeth) Boguniecki, Ronald (Crystal) Celentano Jr. & Scott Celentano and her 8 great-grandchildren. Julie was predeceased by her 7 siblings and her sons-in-law Ronald Celentano. Prior to her retirement, she worked in the retail industry.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at St. Lawrence Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved