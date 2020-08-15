Julie Mattie

Mattie, JulieJulie Mattei, age 98, of West Haven passed away on August 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Mattei. Julie was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Antonio and Theresa Catalope Rubino. She is survived by her daughters, Marylou (William Sr.) Boguniecki and Gail Celentano all of West Haven, her grandchildren, William (Maria) Boguniecki Jr., Eric (Elizabeth) Boguniecki, Ronald (Crystal) Celentano Jr. & Scott Celentano and her 8 great-grandchildren. Julie was predeceased by her 7 siblings and her sons-in-law Ronald Celentano. Prior to her retirement, she worked in the retail industry.Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at St. Lawrence Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at