Tomah, Juliet Vitaletti

Juliet Vitaletti Tomah, age 79, of The Villages, Florida, and formerly of Clinton, died unexpectedly on June 12, 2019, after suffering a fall. She was the widow of Thomas Tomah. Juliet was born February 11, 1940, in New Haven, daughter of the late Armano and Mary (Franco) Vitaletti, grew up in Connecticut and lived most of her adult life here and in Pennsylvania before recently relocating to The Villages where she was enjoying the experience of becoming a "Floridian". A graduate of West Haven High School, Juliet worked for many years in the insurance industry, handling both claims and litigation. She had a love of animals and enjoyed the affection of several different canine companions throughout her life. She was a skilled horticulturalist who took pleasure in sprouting beautiful plants of all kinds. Juliet was a quiet, unassuming and caring person who always put others first. She was adored by her family and the many who considered her to be family. Juliet was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Tomah, her sister, Marie Onofrio and her brother, David Vitaletti. She is survived by a brother, Robert Vitaletti and his wife, Chris, and sons, Daniel B. Vescovi and his wife, Kathy of Pennsylvania and Terrence S. Tomah of Guilford. Also surviving is her grandson, Alexander Vescovi and niece, Debbie Zavarella of Berlin. She will be dearly missed by her beloved companion and soul mate, James Uberti, also of The Villages.

A memorial mass will be held June 28, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Drive, Ansonia. There will be no calling hours. Published in The New Haven Register on June 26, 2019