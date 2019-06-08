New Haven Register Obituaries
Kosarka, Julius George
Julius George Kosarka, 78, of Oxford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved fiancé of Joanne Cinicola and they were companions for 28 years. Julius was born in Bridgeport on August 24, 1940 and was the son of the late Julius and Mary Hadar Kosarka. He served his country faithfully in the US Marine Corp. Julius enjoyed hunting, especially deer, fishing, Nascar, classic cars and tropical fish. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends whom he loved unconditionally. Father of Jason (Jennifer) Kosarka and Jeff (Lisa) Kosarka. Grandfather of Alexis Kosarka. He is also survived by his aunt Flori Critcher.
The visiting hours will be Monday morning from 10:00 to 11:30 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home at 11:30. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 260 Cochituate Road #200, Framingham, MA 01701 or the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019
