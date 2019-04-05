New Haven Register Obituaries
Stankiewicz, Julius J.
Julius J. Stankiewicz, 88, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Regency House, Wallingford with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Mildred "Millie" Gherlone Stankiewicz. Julius was born in Bridgeport on January 9, 1931 and was the son of the late John and Mary Pietarska Stankiewicz. A graduate of Central High School, Bridgeport, he served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Korean War. Julius had worked for the Bullard Company for many years until his retirement. He loved to cook, travel, sing and was a member of the former North Haven Bible Church. Father of John, James and Lynn Stankiewicz, and the late Carol Faircloth. Step-father of Richard Gherlone (Helen), Joseph Gherlone (Patricia), Michael Gherlone, Susan Mele (Gerald), Janice Nuzzolillo (Joseph), Terry DeVivo (Tony) and the late Linda Mele. Brother of Stanley Stankiewicz and the late Edward Truhowsky, Ed (Cowboy) Stankiewicz, Frederick Stankiewicz, Bill Stankewicz, Helen Pollitano, Betty Wagner and Fritz Truhowsky. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 13 step-grandchildren and 17 step-great-grandchildren.
The visiting hours will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home on Monday morning at 11:00. Interment with full military honors will follow in the North Haven Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VA Charters, PO Box 504, West Haven, CT 06516,
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
