Kohlhepp, June Apgar

June Apgar Kohlhepp, 83, passed away at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford, Connecticut, on Monday, May 27, 2019, where she had lived since August 2018, lovingly cared for by the Masonicare staff and her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Peggy. Prior to Connecticut, June lived in Fayetteville, North Carolina for 30 years after her husband Fred's retirement from Mary Kay Cosmetics in Dallas, Texas. Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, she worked as a Dental Hygienist in Roselle, New Jersey, and as a Teacher's Assistant in the West Windsor Plainsboro School District, also in New Jersey. She was the proud daughter of Russell and Grace Apgar of Roselle, New Jersey, who predeceased her.

Her faith was very important to her and she was very active in several parishes, including St. David's Episcopal Church in Cranbury, New Jersey, where she served in various leadership roles, St. Laurence Episcopal Church in Grapevine, Texas, and St. John's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Through St. John's, she and Fred were active in Cumberland Interfaith Hospitality Network (CIHN), addressing homelessness in Cumberland County. She was an avid, loving supporter of her children and their families and enjoyed caring for her pets (and spent a lifetime of enjoying cats).

Fred, her husband of fifty years, preceded her in death in February 2017. She is survived by her sister, Susan A. Roberts (David), five children, William Kohlhepp (Peggy), Richard Kohlhepp (Carmen), Joyce Herrman (Bill), Gregg Henry Kohlhepp, Jon Kohlhepp (Shari); seven grandchildren, Justin Kohlhepp, Benjamin Kohlhepp, Jared Kohlhepp, Traci Anne Herrman, Emily Kohlhepp, Alex Kohlhepp, Melanie Herrman; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in North Haven, Connecticut on Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. Interment of ashes will be held at St. John's Memorial Garden in Fayetteville, North Carolina at a later date. Condolences to the family may be left at http://northhavenfuneral.com/obituary/.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in June's memory may be made to Cumberland Interfaith Hospitality Network (http://www.cumberlandihn.org) or to of Connecticut (https://www.alz.org/ct). Published in The New Haven Register on July 11, 2019