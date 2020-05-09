Champlin, June (Starita)June (Starita) Champlin 93 of East Haven passed away at home on May 7, 2020. She was born June 19, 1926 in New Haven to Joseph and Christine (Marchitto) Starita. June is survived by her loving and devoted children, Paul Champlin (Cathy) of North Branford and Nancy Ventuarelle (Joseph) of East Haven along with five grandchildren, Ryan Champlin, Jaime Champlin, Samantha Champlin, Laura Peck (Jon) and Michael Ventuarelle and one great-grandson, Zachery Sullivan. She is also survived by two sisters, Charlotte Piscatelli of New Haven and Ann Gugliotti of Waterbury. June was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Herbert Champlin (1995), sister, Dorothy Rayo and brother, Louis Starita.June was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who devoted her life to her family and God. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles and cooking holiday meals for the entire family.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. in East Lawn Cemetery, 58 River Street, East Haven, please go directly to the cemetery and maintain social distancing throughout the service. Graveside services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.203-467-2789