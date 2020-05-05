Battista, June D.June D Williams Battista, a longtime West Haven resident, fell victim to COVID-19 and passed away Monday, May 5th, 2020. Wife of the late Albert Battista Jr., they married on June 6th, 1953 and celebrated 60 years of marriage at the time of Albert's passing in October 2013. Daughter of the late Alfred Williams and Alice Mitchell Williams. Mother of Stephen and Marcella Sheridan, Albert and Laura Battista III, Steven and Sue Battista, Carl and Maryanne DiBianco, Alison Horobin, all of West Haven and Bonnie Battista of Branford. Grandmother to twelve grandchildren Benjamin Walters, Sarah Proto, Albert Battista IV, John Battista, Steven Battista Jr., Robert Battista, Michael Battista, Joseph Battista, Marcella DiBianco, Lauren Horobin, Michael Horobin Jr. And great-grandmother to her most beloved eight great-grandchildren. Sister to Marilyn Gerace and the beloved and loving Aunt to her nine nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law to Joseph and Julia Battista, Walter and MaryAnn Battista, Frank and Jennette Battista, John and Tressa Battista, Mario and Mary Sette and Aunt to her eleven nieces and nephews. Mrs. Battista was a dedicated homemaker whose time was spent raising her family of five children, caring for her grandchildren when the need arose, and enjoying her great grandchildren. Through the love of God, June has entered into Heaven to be, once again, by the side of her loving husband Albert. Graveside services will be private. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit,