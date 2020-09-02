Holmes, JuneJune Holmes of New Haven passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. June is survived by her loving son, Ryan Holmes, of Brooklyn, NY.June established the Yale New Haven Hospital AIDS Program in 1988, where she would serve as Practice Administrator of Community Health for decades. June also served several years as Chairperson of the Mayor's Task Force on AIDS. June's tireless work in HIV/AIDS had an incalculable impact on the lives of many in New Haven and around Connecticut. June's passionate advocacy and unparalleled ability to get things done helped ensure that people living with HIV/AIDS received quality healthcare and support regardless of their socioeconomic status. June forged strong relationships with community organizations and was the recipient of numerous awards, including AIDS Interfaith Network's 1999 Outstanding Service Award, AIDS Project New Haven's 2006 Alvin Novick Memorial Award, Hispanos Unidos' 2007 Leadership Award, and Cornell Scott Hill Health Center's 2018 Elsie Cofield Award. In 2000, June was featured in the WomanWise column of the Connecticut Post under the headline "Task Force Chairwoman Tireless in AIDS Fight."In 2004, June was one of 10 Yale New Haven Hospital employees featured in the newspaper ad campaign, "We Make Great Neighbors." This piece, titled "June Holmes and the Million Dollar Investment," focused on June's initially controversial but ultimately revolutionary decision in 1994 to give half of the $2 million YNHH set aside for AIDS care to the community. In June's words, "It was just the right thing to do."In 2005, June was a recipient of YNHH's Dream Builder Award; an award named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, which is given to employees who exemplify Dr. King's ideas and values while carrying on his legacy.During the last several years of her life, June exuded a deep adoration and loving affection for her goldendoodle, Carson.June will be deeply missed by Ryan, Carson, her vast network of friends and colleagues, and the New Haven community. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Yale New Haven Hospital AIDS Program.