1/1
June Holmes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Holmes, June
June Holmes of New Haven passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. June is survived by her loving son, Ryan Holmes, of Brooklyn, NY.
June established the Yale New Haven Hospital AIDS Program in 1988, where she would serve as Practice Administrator of Community Health for decades. June also served several years as Chairperson of the Mayor's Task Force on AIDS. June's tireless work in HIV/AIDS had an incalculable impact on the lives of many in New Haven and around Connecticut. June's passionate advocacy and unparalleled ability to get things done helped ensure that people living with HIV/AIDS received quality healthcare and support regardless of their socioeconomic status. June forged strong relationships with community organizations and was the recipient of numerous awards, including AIDS Interfaith Network's 1999 Outstanding Service Award, AIDS Project New Haven's 2006 Alvin Novick Memorial Award, Hispanos Unidos' 2007 Leadership Award, and Cornell Scott Hill Health Center's 2018 Elsie Cofield Award. In 2000, June was featured in the WomanWise column of the Connecticut Post under the headline "Task Force Chairwoman Tireless in AIDS Fight."
In 2004, June was one of 10 Yale New Haven Hospital employees featured in the newspaper ad campaign, "We Make Great Neighbors." This piece, titled "June Holmes and the Million Dollar Investment," focused on June's initially controversial but ultimately revolutionary decision in 1994 to give half of the $2 million YNHH set aside for AIDS care to the community. In June's words, "It was just the right thing to do."
In 2005, June was a recipient of YNHH's Dream Builder Award; an award named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, which is given to employees who exemplify Dr. King's ideas and values while carrying on his legacy.
During the last several years of her life, June exuded a deep adoration and loving affection for her goldendoodle, Carson.
June will be deeply missed by Ryan, Carson, her vast network of friends and colleagues, and the New Haven community. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Yale New Haven Hospital AIDS Program.
https://www.givetoynhh.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved