Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Deep River Congregational Church
1 Church Street
Deep River, CT
View Map
June Kensel Sopneski Obituary
Sopneski, June Kensel
June Kensel Sopneski, of Old Lyme, passed away Friday the 11th of October 2019. Beloved wife of Edward Sopneski. Devoted mother of her late son Kenny, surviving sons Edward and wife Dana, John and wife Gina. Late brother Walter Kensel, survived by her brother, Bob Kensel and sister Susie Smith and husband Walter. Also survived by her four grandchildren Ryan, Julianna, Steven and Leah. June was a graduate of Valley Regional High School. June was an avid Met's fan, food critic and would spend hours tending to her many flower beds. She was well loved for her raspberry jam and apple pies. Married for 58 years, June's world revolved around her husband Ed, two sons and four beloved grandchildren. June's Funeral Service will be held Thursday, October 17th at 11 a.m. at the Deep River Congregational Church, 1 Church Street, Deep River, CT. Interment will follow in the Fountain Hill Cemetery, Deep River. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Donations in June's memory may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital, 230 Parkway South, Waterford, CT 06385. To share a memory or express a condolence please visit: www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements by Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, Centerbrook.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019
