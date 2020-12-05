Walton, June L.
June L. Walton "Junebug", 90, of Orange, beloved wife of the late Paul A. Walton, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020. June was born on June 8, 1930, to the late Peter and Katherine Lomachinsky.
June was a lifelong bank teller who retired from New Haven Savings Bank after 40 years. She was a devote Christian who loved her church and its members. Above all, June was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was the glue that held the family together. Family gatherings were always a joy to her and she found happiness in spending time with those she loved. She also enjoyed crocheting, cooking and cleaning and was a caring friend and neighbor.
June leaves behind her children, David Paul Walton and his wife Lisa Ballaro Walton and Diane June Walton and her partner Gary Serdechny; grandchildren, Danielle R. and Kevin P. Walton and Matthew P. and Jared R. Pero; great-grandson, Ryan P. Kanner; niece, Annitta Ingraham; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her six older siblings.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange Center Rd., Orange, CT. Please abide by social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
