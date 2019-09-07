New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Brusseau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June M. Brusseau


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June M. Brusseau Obituary
Brusseau, June M.
June M. Brusseau of Branford died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Madison House. June was born in New Haven December 30, 1938, daughter of the late Albert N. and Mary Agnes Cauley Brusseau. She was the owner of Cinderella Cleaning Services in Branford for many years. June is survived by her niece Kathleen (Joe) Thomas of Branford and nephews, David (Debbie) Collier of Trumbull and Steven (Sheila) Collier of Branford; her great-nieces and nephews, Joe, Kaitlin, Matthew, Andrew, Danielle, Ryan, David Jr., and Kylie. She was predeceased by her sister, Ann Collier.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, and may call prior to the service from 4:00 – 5:00. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now