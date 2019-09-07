|
Brusseau, June M.
June M. Brusseau of Branford died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Madison House. June was born in New Haven December 30, 1938, daughter of the late Albert N. and Mary Agnes Cauley Brusseau. She was the owner of Cinderella Cleaning Services in Branford for many years. June is survived by her niece Kathleen (Joe) Thomas of Branford and nephews, David (Debbie) Collier of Trumbull and Steven (Sheila) Collier of Branford; her great-nieces and nephews, Joe, Kaitlin, Matthew, Andrew, Danielle, Ryan, David Jr., and Kylie. She was predeceased by her sister, Ann Collier.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, and may call prior to the service from 4:00 – 5:00. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 8, 2019