Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
June M. Cornell

June M. Cornell Obituary
Cornell, June M.
June M. Cornell, 72, of West Haven passed away on July 19, 2019 at the St. Raphael's Campus of Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Ted Cornell. She was born in Bridgeport on June 15, 1947, daughter of the late Earl and Valerie (Sniadecki) Moring. June worked for Pathmark Supermarket in Orange, Shop-Rite in West Haven, and was a pharmacy technician at Walgreens in Orange and West Haven. She was a bowling and bingo fanatic, and enjoyed trips to the casino with her mother. She will be remembered as the most loving and thoughtful person in the world. Along with her husband, she is survived by her children; Tanya Cornell, Adrianna Cornell-Pinto, and Christopher Cornell.
Funeral arrangements are private and in the care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, Hamden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in June's name may be made to the at , or National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316. To share a condolence with June's family, please see obituary at:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 21, 2019
