Heimann, June M.
June M. (Brady) Heimann, 96, passed away at the Mary Wade Nursing Home in New Haven on April 26, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Carl Heimann for 56 years. Born in Hamden on June 11, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Sophia Brady. She attended Hamden High School and the Stone Business Academy, earning a degree in secretarial skills and business. She held many positions as book keeper and office manager in the New Haven area. She finished her career as editor of the Wire Industry Magazine in Guilford. She and her husband loved to travel and visited Russia, Japan, Egypt, Alaska, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Hawaii, and also many places in the United States. She also liked playing golf and skiing with her husband. They were members of the Classic Automobile Club of America and restored a 1934 Packard automobile. She most recently resided in the Mary Wade Nursing Home in New Haven. Previously, she and her husband lived in Branford for 55 years and had a summer cottage in East Haven. They also enjoyed spending the winters at a home in Haines City, Florida. Besides being predeceased by her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sisters-in-law, Eleanor Heimann and Marie Hagen, and brother-in-law Fred Heimann. They were parishioners at St. Boniface Church in New Haven until it closed. June wants to thank Lucille Vitelli who was her companion for the last years of her life and visited her often at the nursing home.
Services and burial are private as requested by June. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Benedictine Mission House, 1123 Road I, Schuyler NE, 68661 or the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. Arrangements are under the direction of the West Haven Funeral Home. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website,
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020