Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Heimann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June M. Heimann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June M. Heimann Obituary
Heimann, June M.
June M. (Brady) Heimann, 96, passed away at the Mary Wade Nursing Home in New Haven on April 26, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Carl Heimann for 56 years. Born in Hamden on June 11, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Sophia Brady. She attended Hamden High School and the Stone Business Academy, earning a degree in secretarial skills and business. She held many positions as book keeper and office manager in the New Haven area. She finished her career as editor of the Wire Industry Magazine in Guilford. She and her husband loved to travel and visited Russia, Japan, Egypt, Alaska, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Hawaii, and also many places in the United States. She also liked playing golf and skiing with her husband. They were members of the Classic Automobile Club of America and restored a 1934 Packard automobile. She most recently resided in the Mary Wade Nursing Home in New Haven. Previously, she and her husband lived in Branford for 55 years and had a summer cottage in East Haven. They also enjoyed spending the winters at a home in Haines City, Florida. Besides being predeceased by her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sisters-in-law, Eleanor Heimann and Marie Hagen, and brother-in-law Fred Heimann. They were parishioners at St. Boniface Church in New Haven until it closed. June wants to thank Lucille Vitelli who was her companion for the last years of her life and visited her often at the nursing home.
Services and burial are private as requested by June. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Benedictine Mission House, 1123 Road I, Schuyler NE, 68661 or the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. Arrangements are under the direction of the West Haven Funeral Home. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -