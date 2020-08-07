Virzi, June M.
June M. (Persico) Virzi, 85, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday evening, August 5, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Joseph J. Virzi Jr. They were high school sweet-hearts and later happily married for 63 years. Mrs. Virzi was born in Derby on June 24, 1935, daughter of the late Angelo and Emma Benassi Persico. A lifelong resident of Ansonia, she was employed as a Teacher's Aide for the Ansonia Board of Education for many years. June was a former Girl Scout Leader who loved working with children and young adults. During and after raising her own family, she and her husband opened their home and hearts to exchange students from different parts of the world creating lasting relationships. She also enjoyed traveling, reading, knitting & sewing and flower gardening. In addition to her husband Joe, she leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Laura House (David) of Newark, DE, Mary Lou Victor of Shelton, Kathleen Farrelly (Thomas) of North Haven, Margie Stickles (Jeffrey) of Coventry and Donna Sennott (Jack) of Simsbury, grandchildren, Nicholas & Christa House, Alicia Molinari (Andrew), Thomas Victor (Grace), Andrea Victor, Robert Farrelly, Valerie (fiancé James Podolski), Olivia, Joseph, Julia, Cameron & Ava Stickles, Katherine, Rachel, Brian, Anna & Lizzie Sennott, great-grandsons, Nathan & Daniel Victor and Benjamin Molinari, sisters-in-law, Anne Virzi Curtis of Ansonia and Judith Persico of Guilford, exchange students, Anu Lahteenaro of Finland, Patricia Schonfield of Germany, Niko Moron Carrande of Spain, Mauro Friaglia of Italy, Akihiro Sawada of Japan, Ivan Barbalic of Bosnia and Olivia Ocana of Spain and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Francis Persico, a sister, Edith Julien and brothers-in-law, Frank & John Virzi. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Smilow for their wonderful care and compassion, especially Dr. Anne Chiang, Dr. Elena Ratner, Dr. Jeremy Kortmansky and Dr. Dmitry Kozhevnikov. In addition, June and her family were blessed to receive comforting home care from Dominique, her home care aide and Marnee Fritz, RN. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Masks are required and it is asked to please exit after paying your respects to ensure other guests the opportunity to enter the building. On Monday, her funeral will take place at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, please meet directly, 10 Father Salemi Drive in Ansonia for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of June can be made to the Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Closer to Free Fund and mail to P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Please include June's name on the memo line. Secure online gifts can be made at www.giveclosertofree.org
. or contributions may be made to the Angel Food Ministry at Holy Rosary Church. To sign June's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
.