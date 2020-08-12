Kerrigan, June Marie

June Marie Kerrigan died peacefully in her sleep on August 3, 2020, at age 78, after battling multiple chronic ailments over the last few years of her life. June was born in New Haven, Connecticut, on June 27, 1942. She lived, for a time, in Bennington, VT; and West Haven, CT; and in Southern California for the last 10 years of her life, to be near her daughter. Before retirement, June was a bookkeeper for several insurance companies over the years. Her family & friends will remember her as "the perfect hostess" who loved to serve others and shower them with her love. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph George Brooks; her mother, Sara Duplessis Brooks; her son, Mark Joseph Castiglione; her granddaughter, Madelyn Marie Texeira; and her husband, Paul McAuley Kerrigan. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Marie Castiglione; and the families of her four stepsons, Peter Kerrigan, Robert Kerrigan, Paul "Ted" Kerrigan, and Kevin Kerrigan. Remaining also are much-loved relatives from the Collins & Vitale Families (CT); the Bergeron Families (Canada); the Masi Family (CT); and the Esposito & Kline Families (CT). June chose for her body to be cremated through the Neptune Society, and her remains will be laid to rest, privately, at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven, CT, in September. For those wishing to visit her grave thereafter, please navigate to: Section 12, Lot P-34, Grave 10. Condolences can be sent to: Dawn Castiglione, 2621 Shadow Lake, Santa Ana, CA 92705.



