Londa, June Marie (Lyne)
Saturday, September 28, 2019, June Marie (Lyne) Londa, longtime resident of Guilford passed away at her home. Beloved wife of Joseph T. Londa. Mrs. Londa was born in Bronx, NY on July 16, 1939, daughter of the late John E. Lyne and Ellen M. (Johnson) Lyne.
Loving mother of Christopher (Deana) Londa, Matthew Londa, John (Rebecca) Londa; predeceased by three sons, Joseph Londa Jr., Gary Londa and Edward Londa. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Brittany (Alex) Hirsch, Megan Londa, Kelsi Londa, Matthew Londa Jr., Christopher Londa Jr., and Mason Londa; and great-granddaughter, Isabella Bontempo. June also leaves behind Phoebe, her beloved cat.
Before retiring June had worked as an administrative assistant at a doctor's office in Guilford. She was a longtime member and past president of the Guilford Lioness Club, and an associate member of Westbrook Elks. June enjoyed the company of her friends and traveling to many countries around the world.
Friends are invited calling hours on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford; with a prayer service at 11 a.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, 72 Jannas Ln., Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or leave condolences, please visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 2, 2019