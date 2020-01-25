|
Naughton, June
June King Naughton, 85, of Boscawen, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Merrimack Nursing Home, New Hampshire with her family by her side. She was the wife of 64 years to the late James J. Naughton, Jr. June was born in New Haven on June 18, 1934 and was the daughter of the late William and Mildred Ryan King. She had worked as an office assistant for various companies and was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church, New Hampshire and St. Barnabas Church North Haven. June is survived by two loving daughters, Wendy Rapuano and Jaimie Walton and a son Wayne (Linda) Naughton. Grandmother of Alana Davenport, Shannon Jones and Wayne James Naughton. Great-grandmother of Alexis, Robert, Jr., Aidan, Caroline Davenport and Nicholas and Tristin Jones. Step-grandmother of Gabriel (Tabitha) Maccio and Jenna Maccio. Sister of William K. (Virginia) King and the late Paul King. Sister-inlaw of Magdaline King. The visiting hours will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home, Wednesday morning at 9:30. A mass of christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park Cemetery, Hamden. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 26, 2020