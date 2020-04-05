|
|
Ryan, June
Mrs. June Mary (Johnston) Ryan, age 88, passed away on March 20, 2020 at The Madison House after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Her beloved husband James Kelley Ryan passed away on October 9, 2005. June was born in Orillia, Ontario, Canada on January 28, 1932, daughter of John and Laura Gertrude (Hutchinson) Johnston. She was raised in Rochester, NY, and attended Buffalo State Teacher's College. June and Jim met during her freshman year at college. They were married in 1952, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2002. June and Jim first lived in upstate New York, then in Pittsburgh PA. The family moved to Madison, CT in 1968, and were very active in the community. June was very devoted to her family, caring for their four children. She was a gifted artist and member of the Madison Art Society. Many of her paintings are displayed in various homes in Madison and in the homes of her family. June had a career as an interior designer, working at the Madison Decorating Shop. She was a soloist in the St. Margaret Church choir for many years. She was also a seamstress and creative chef. June and Jim were avid boaters and golfers, and belonged to the Madison Country Club. June leaves her brother John (Bud) Johnston of Webster, NY, and her sisters-in-law, Mary Atkinson of Orchard Park, NY; Margaret Dougherty of Manlius, NY, and Kathleen (and William) Vantine of Jamison, PA. Her sister Joyce (Dziubaty) passed away in 2019. June is survived by her cherished children, Michael (Lori) of Newport, RI, and their children Timothy (Shannon), Laura and Katherine; David (Ellen) of Portsmouth, RI and their children Daniel, Kathleen, Michael and John; Robert (Lisa) of Marlborough, MA and their children Kelley, Sean, Caitlin (Mark) Dorso, and Colleen (James) Delaney, and her loving daughter, Sharon June Ryan, of Madison, CT. She also leaves her great grandchildren Parker and Grace Ryan, and Nora Dorso.
Due to the coronavirus mandates, the family will postpone funeral arrangements to a later date.
Published in Shoreline Times on Apr. 10, 2020