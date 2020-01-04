|
|
Blossom, June S.
June S. Blossom 75, of East Haven passed away January 1, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born January 16, 1944 in New Haven to Kenneth and Helen (Fenwick) Stevens. June is survived by her loving daughters, Karen Stavris (James) of Wallingford, Kimberly Vagnini (Daniel) of Hamden, Kathy Blossom-Morann (Kevin) of East Haven and Kristin Rutten (James) of East Haven. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, Brendan Stavris, Ava Stavris, Meagan Zdanowicz (Kevin), Daniel Vagnini Jr. (Bernadette), Matthew Vagnini (Ashley), Drew Vagnini, Andrea Barone, Michael Barone, Ashley Rutten and Hannah Rutten and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Zoey Zdanowicz. June was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lawrence Blossom (1996) and sisters, Joyce Kanoff and Judith Stevens.
Nothing was more important to June than her family. The love and support she provided to her four daughters, ten grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren was endless. June was happiest when the family was together for parties, celebrations (especially birthdays, which she never missed) and the holidays. June was also an avid traveler and visited many parts of the world from Alaska to Russia and Egypt, Turkey and Colombia. Her happiest times, however, were probably the "girls' trips" she took with her daughters. Those trips were filled with laughs, love and adventure that was (and is) treasured by all. June had many outstanding traits, but two for which she will always be remembered include her love of gardening and her picture taking prowess. There was never a family gathering where she was not taking pictures to memorialize the event. Those pictures are now treasured reminders of the fun and love shared by June with all her family. June was a proud employee of St. Raphael's Hospital for 27 years. After retiring in 2007, she continued to work in various areas of the hospital on a part-time basis for the next 12 years. June made many friends and touched many lives in her years at St. Raphael's. June was outgoing and socially active with many lifelong and valued friends. She will be missed by many.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. All are invited to meet and attend a Memorial Service on Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m. in the Old Stone Church, 251 Main Street, East Haven with burial to follow at Bare Plain Cemetery in North Branford. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Branford Compassion Club, 2037 Foxon Rd., North Branford, CT 06471 in memory of June S. Blossom.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020