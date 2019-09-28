New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
June S. Wilber


1932 - 2019
June S. Wilber Obituary
Wilber, June S.
June Smith Wilber, 87, of North Haven, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond F. Wilber for 62 years. June was born in East Haven on June 30, 1932 and was the daughter of the late James B. and Winifred E. Poppe Smith. She was a graduate of the former North Haven Center School and Lyman Hall High School. June had worked in the office of the Transmission Equipment Company until her retirement. Mother of Kathleen W. Kranich (Jules) and Joanne W. Eckmyre (Carl). Grandmother of Jake Eckmyre and Charlee Eckmyre. Sister of Ellen S. Thatcher and the late Richard I. Smith and Lillian E. Patterson.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday, Oct.1st from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 29, 2019
Download Now