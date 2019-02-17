|
Terry, June
Thursday, February 14, 2019 June Terry a longtime resident of Guilford, passed away peacefully at Apple Rehab in Guilford. June was born in New Haven on June 4, 1931, daughter of the late George B. Terry and Mabel Williams Terry. Sister of Doris Benton; Clarisse O'Neil; Olive Sayers and John Terry. Also survived by her nephews Dan and John Benton and niece Elizabeth Maturo.
She was predeceased by her longtime companion Robert Baker.
Before retirement June was the longtime owner/ operator of the Fisherman's Nook.
Funeral services will be held in St. John's Episcopal Church, 129 Ledge Hill Rd, Guilford on Friday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Northford Cemetery, Route 22, Northford. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 17, 2019