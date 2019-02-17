New Haven Register Obituaries
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church
129 Ledge Hill Rd
Guilford, CT
June Terry


June Terry

1931 - 2019
June Terry Obituary
Terry, June
Thursday, February 14, 2019 June Terry a longtime resident of Guilford, passed away peacefully at Apple Rehab in Guilford. June was born in New Haven on June 4, 1931, daughter of the late George B. Terry and Mabel Williams Terry. Sister of Doris Benton; Clarisse O'Neil; Olive Sayers and John Terry. Also survived by her nephews Dan and John Benton and niece Elizabeth Maturo.
She was predeceased by her longtime companion Robert Baker.
Before retirement June was the longtime owner/ operator of the Fisherman's Nook.
Funeral services will be held in St. John's Episcopal Church, 129 Ledge Hill Rd, Guilford on Friday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Northford Cemetery, Route 22, Northford. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church.
Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit: www.GuilfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 17, 2019
