Juris Patrylak of Branford died Sunday February 24, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Cherylyn Hubbard Patrylak. Juris was born October 30, 1946 in Ettlingen, Germany, son of the late Walter and Kataryna Diyzypilska Patrylak. His career as a Radiologic Technologist began with his training at Yale New Haven Medical Center. He enlisted in the US Navy and served as a hospital corpsman at the US Naval Hospital, Portsmouth, NH, as well as aboard the hospital ship, USS Sanctuary, during the Vietnam conflict. After discharge from the service, his professional career in Management would include, Administrative Manager of Radiology at the UCONN Health Center, Manager of Radiology at Sharon Hospital, and Assistant Director of Radiology Services at Waterbury Hospital. During this time, he continued his education by achieving an A.S. degree for SCCC (now Gateway), B.S. degree in Radiologic Sciences from Quinnipiac University, and a M.S. degree in Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He was also an active member of the ASRT, ARRT, AHRA and CSRT. Juris was a Certified Radiology Administrator. In his spare time, Juris kept busy as Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 428 in Branford, enjoying many adventures with his son and fellow scouters. He was a member of American Legion Post 83 and VFW Post 12106 in Branford, and a member of the Veterans Parade Committee. Juris was also honored to be chosen as the Grand Marshal in The Town of Branford's 2005 Memorial Day Parade. In addition to his wife of 47 years, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark J. and Lyn Ann Patrylak of East Haven; his brother Paul Patrylak of Branford; and his cousin Maria and Roman Radawiec of Branford.

Funeral services were privately held. The family requests anyone wishing to make a donation in Juris' memory, do so to a .