Wells, Justin T.
On November 14, 2019 Justin Thomas Wells, 37, of Los Angeles passed away suddenly at his home. Justin was born in New Haven, CT on July 20th, 1982 and grew up in North Haven. He attended Ridge Road Elementary School, North Haven Middle School, Notre Dame High School and spent two years at the University of Vermont.
Justin is survived by his husband, Zachary Ament, soon to be born son, Justin, parents Jim and Gina Wells, sister Lyndsey Butler (Sean), nephew and Godson, Noah Butler. Also surviving are father and mother-in-law Marvin Ament and Judith Brill, brothers-in-law Michael and David Ament. Justin is also survived by grandmother, Anna Repko, and aunts Donna (Anthony) Larry, Louann (Rich) Clem, and cousins Evan (Stephania) Larry, Thomas Larry, Samantha (Mike) McLaughlin, and Andrew (Kim) Bathe. Zack will take care of their loving dog, Diego. Justin is also survived by his Village and all the lives he saved and touched in the recovery community. Justin spent the majority of his adult life helping others through the struggles of addiction. He created with his business partners sober livings and a treatment center that continues to thrive, grow and save hundreds of lives. Because of the love he shared with those around him, families have been created, other families have been mended, lives have begun again, and men and women from all walks of life now can embrace and look forward to the future.
A service was held on November 19th celebrating and honoring Justin's life in Los Angeles, CA. It was attended by hundreds of people, many of whom shared touching stories.
A mass for Justin will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church 2819 Whitney Avenue, Hamden on Saturday, November 23rd at 10:30 a.m.
Friends and family may pay their respects to Justin's family before the mass at 9:30 a.m. at the church.
A Memorial in Justin's honor will be held on December 7th in Los Angeles. More information will be sent as soon as arrangements are finalized.
