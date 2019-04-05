|
|
Proctor, Kamack
Kamack Proctor passed away on March 29, 2019. He was born to the late Charles Proctor and Carrie Jenkins on June 24, 1927 in Orlando, FL. He leaves to cherish his memory granddaughter Kimberly; great-granddaughter Carlette; cousin Larry Duhart and the entire Duhart family, along with a host of friends who loved him deeply. He was predeceased by wife Annie Mae
Proctor and daughter Maxine Butler. A celebration of life will be held Tues., April 9, 2019 at 11a.m. at McClam Funeral Home Chapel, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McCLam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Proctor/Duhart family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2019