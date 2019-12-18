|
Esposito, Kandy Susan
In Wallingford, December 17, 2019 Kandy Susan Esposito 60, of Wallingford, formerly of Hamden. Loving mother of Christina Robinson (Kevin) of Sugar Hill, GA, Jacqueline Zikis (John) of East Haven and Candace Banning of East Haven. Also survived by her cherished granddaughter Deanna Robinson and her longtime companion David DelBuono. Kandy was born in Woodbridge January 20, 1959 daughter of the late Clement and Patricia Glynn Esposito. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial in Eastside Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:30 until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Halfway Home Animal Rescue, 400 Universal Dr., North Haven, CT 06473. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 19, 2019