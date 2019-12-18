New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kandy Esposito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kandy Susan Esposito


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kandy Susan Esposito Obituary
Esposito, Kandy Susan
In Wallingford, December 17, 2019 Kandy Susan Esposito 60, of Wallingford, formerly of Hamden. Loving mother of Christina Robinson (Kevin) of Sugar Hill, GA, Jacqueline Zikis (John) of East Haven and Candace Banning of East Haven. Also survived by her cherished granddaughter Deanna Robinson and her longtime companion David DelBuono. Kandy was born in Woodbridge January 20, 1959 daughter of the late Clement and Patricia Glynn Esposito. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial in Eastside Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:30 until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Halfway Home Animal Rescue, 400 Universal Dr., North Haven, CT 06473. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kandy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -